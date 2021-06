China’s CoronaVac vaccine is safe and effective to use in children as young as three, new research has shown.In a study of 550 young people, two doses of the vaccine were found to generate a strong antibody response among children and adolescents aged 3-17 years.More than 96 per cent of children who received two doses of the vaccine – manufactured by Sinovac – developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.Most adverse reactions were mild or moderate, with pain at the injection site the most commonly reported symptom, the researchers said.The findings, published in The Lancet, further underpin the...