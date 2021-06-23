Commissioners Court discusses allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding

At its June 22 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court discussed how funds provided by American Rescue Plan Act would be distributed throughout Hays County. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the American Rescue Plan Act is a federal act that provides relief to state, local and tribal governments. This relief should be used to help with public health response for the pandemic and will support economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic. Governments can use these funds for different resources such as water, sewer and broadband services.