Holy Family University Co-sponsors Drive-By Collection of Medical Supply Donations
Holy Family University and the Frankford-Northeast Philadelphia Rotary Club teamed up for a Drive-By Collection of medical supplies that was held on the University campus on Thursday, June 17. The supplies will be shipped by Project C.U.R.E. (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) to countries around the world where adequate medical supplies are not available for proper intervention, wound-care, and other health recovery support.