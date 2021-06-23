Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Mosquito Control wants Collier commissioners to expand its service area

By Christy Soto
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNtPC_0adTGBzU00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Mosquito Control District wants to expand their district to serve more areas across the county.

Executive Director of Collier County Mosquito Control District Patrick Linn said the district has not expanded since 2004 and the county has grown significantly since then.

Right now, Collier County Mosquito Control District serves 401 square miles covering Naples, Immokalee, Marco Island, and Rural Golden Gate Estates.

Linn said they would like to expand to cover more residential areas and publicly owned land.

“Access to these areas that we haven’t been into will allow us to determine the level of threat to public health by those various species of mosquitoes of concern,” Linn said.

The expansion would allow for more research.

Areas like Port of the Islands are not being served by Collier County Mosquito Control District and residents who liv e there said mosquitoes are a huge problem.

The expansion would come at a price. Anyone who lives in Collier County Mosquito Control District pays taxes for it. To give you an idea a home valued at $100,000 will pay $16 a year. Residents at Port of the Islands said they are willing to pay.

Commissioners may consider the expansion on July 13. However, some residents think it should be up to the taxpayers to make the decision.

“I think that’s something people would have to go on a ballot and be voted for,” Roger Ducoffre.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Health
City
Immokalee, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Service Area#Mosquitoes#Rural Golden Gate Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Business booms along Pine Island Road in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral is looking to attract businesses, and add more jobs especially in the area around Pine Island Road as development grows and business booms. “The economic development of Cape Coral continues to turn. There’s quite a bit of development underway and in the works. I think what we’re doing here Cape Coral is reaching a much higher level of diversifying our economic sectors,” said economic development manager, Ricardo Noguera.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials work to prevent future flooding in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Heavy flooding took over the Island Park neighborhood, not once, but twice back in 2017. “It was pretty flooded. Some areas were worse than others. Particularly in the intersection here, there could be as much as a foot of water. It didn’t come to the building, but it was still pretty significant,” said owner of Carts MD, Mike Stone.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral Bridge to close for Fourth of July event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers should note that the Cape Coral Bridge will be closed for the Red, White and Boom celebration this weekend. The Independence Day celebration will close the bridge from 3 a.m. Sunday, July 4 through 3 a.m. Monday, July 5. Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will also be closed during that time, said the county.
Punta Gorda, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: June 29

Traffic on State Road 31 near Little Farm Road is shutdown while crews respond to a deadly crash. According to officials, a car crashed into a semi-truck in Punta Gorda. Please avoid the area if possible.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man flown to hospital after gator attack in SWFL

VENICE, Fla. – A man was flown to the hospital after he was attacked by an alligator while fishing in Venice Sunday morning. The 39-year-old man was wading in the water of a large pond off Precision Drive in North Venice just before 11 a.m. when a gator bit the man’s left leg, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

2021 becomes deadliest year for Florida manatees

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Manatee deaths in Florida this year have surpassed the previous record that was set in 2018. As of June 18, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released an updated manatee mortality chart that listed 811 deaths for 2021. Fifty-nine of those deaths were caused by a boat strike, and 113 manatees passed from natural causes.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Nine food bank locations open this week in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you need food but are struggling to put food on the table, volunteers with St. Matthew’s House and the Harry Chapin Food Bank want to help. Both non-profits will be holding nine food distributions in Southwest Florida this week:. Monday June 28: St. Elizabeth Church...
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

East Naples drug house shuttered by Collier deputies

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Collier County deputies shuttered a house in East Naples on Tuesday. Deputies began receiving calls about the home in December 2019. According to officials, deputies have followed up on 92 calls at 5329 Trammell Street. Neighbors continued to call in complaints about drug sales, loud noise and...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.
Sanibel, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fever of stingrays spotted near Sanibel beaches

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — A fever of stingrays was seen swimming just a couple feet away from the beaches of Sanibel Island. An overhead drone flying just after sunrise Saturday morning spotted the group of two dozen stingrays at Lighthouse Beach Park. Stingrays are most often seen in Southwest Florida...