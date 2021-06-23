Mosquito Control wants Collier commissioners to expand its service area

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Mosquito Control District wants to expand their district to serve more areas across the county.

Executive Director of Collier County Mosquito Control District Patrick Linn said the district has not expanded since 2004 and the county has grown significantly since then.

Right now, Collier County Mosquito Control District serves 401 square miles covering Naples, Immokalee, Marco Island, and Rural Golden Gate Estates.

Linn said they would like to expand to cover more residential areas and publicly owned land.

“Access to these areas that we haven’t been into will allow us to determine the level of threat to public health by those various species of mosquitoes of concern,” Linn said.

The expansion would allow for more research.

Areas like Port of the Islands are not being served by Collier County Mosquito Control District and residents who liv e there said mosquitoes are a huge problem.

The expansion would come at a price. Anyone who lives in Collier County Mosquito Control District pays taxes for it. To give you an idea a home valued at $100,000 will pay $16 a year. Residents at Port of the Islands said they are willing to pay.

Commissioners may consider the expansion on July 13. However, some residents think it should be up to the taxpayers to make the decision.

“I think that’s something people would have to go on a ballot and be voted for,” Roger Ducoffre.