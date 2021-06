On June 5, the finance ministers of the G7 nations met in London, and announced their unanimous support for “moving towards mandatory climate-related financial disclosures that provide consistent and decision-useful information for market participants.” This was more welcome news for the growing chorus of public officials, policymakers, scientists and private sector leaders who support climate-related financial regulations on public companies that require them to disclose their anticipated risks from worsening climate change to investors and the broader public. Such regulation now seems like a matter of when, not if.