Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Head Start programs to receive over $600k in funding

By Timia Cobb, News Editor
universitystar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Hays County areas, announced San Marcos Head Start programs will receive $637,735 in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan. The Community Action Inc. of Central Texas, a head start program that works with over 500 children and their families across Hays and Caldwell counties will receive the funds directly. Funds will go toward early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families. Additionally, funds will be used to hire additional educators and staff to the program.

www.universitystar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Doggett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Head Start Programs#San Marcos Head Start#The American Rescue Plan#The Community Action Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...