San Marcos Head Start programs to receive over $600k in funding
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Hays County areas, announced San Marcos Head Start programs will receive $637,735 in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan. The Community Action Inc. of Central Texas, a head start program that works with over 500 children and their families across Hays and Caldwell counties will receive the funds directly. Funds will go toward early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families. Additionally, funds will be used to hire additional educators and staff to the program.www.universitystar.com