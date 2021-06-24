After Long Delay, India Launches International Singles Chart
MUMBAI — Nearly three years after its scheduled launch date, India finally has an official music chart. Trade body the Indian Music Industry (IMI), which represents over 200 record labels operating in the country, unveiled the Top 20 International Singles Chart on Monday. The survey, compiled by Barcelona-based music monitoring company BMAT, is based on plays of all non-Indian language tracks from three international audio-streaming services -- Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music and Spotify -- and will be published every Monday.