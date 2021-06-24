After Long Delay, India Launches International Singles Chart

Music is more global than ever before thanks to platforms like iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and countless streaming sites that allow anyone anywhere to listen to pretty much every song that’s ever been recorded and released. It’s so easy for billions of people to discover hits from across the world, and tunes now pick up steam faster and in more places than they used to. Because of these facts, many territories now have weekly charts that rank the most-consumed albums and singles, and more and more, the most successful titles aren’t just local launches, but smashes that emerge from every part of the globe.