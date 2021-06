Sister Luv, a country, gospel and classic pop group, is playing a show at Rochester Civic Theatre to raise funds for the community theater company. The Southeast Minnesota group of four sisters, who have been singing together most of their lives, will be joined by other guest musicians Dave Anderson, Gary Froiland, Cindy Seabright, the Tolleson Family, Vona Murrell, William Hoeltzle and Michael Hrstka.