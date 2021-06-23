Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Calusa mounds disturbed by illegal shelling

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– The Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) said people have been taking shells from Calusa mounds.

Mounds in Southwest Florida are made up of large amounts of shell fragments. People have been taking these shells home with them, destroying hundreds of years of native history.

In order to observe what is left of Southwest Florida’s native history, you have to know where to look.

“You look around at the Keys, they are flat, and then you see something like Mound Key in Estero, and it stands out because it’s got elevation, that’s not natural,” said Bill Locascio, an FGCU Anthropologist. “Our environment doesn’t produce that.”

The mounds are the accumulation of refuse left behind by Calusa Natives. On Monday, FPAN posted a warning to Facebook reminding people not to take the shells home.

“We were notified by a local that they encountered some folks shelling on an archaeological site,” said Rachael Kangas, from FPAN of Southwest Florida.

It’s a practice that if continued over time, destroys the history contained within the mounds, whether it was intentional or not.

“This is really part of a larger trend that we have here in SWFL of people going out and purposely disturbing or unintentionally disturbing archaeological sites,” she added.

A better place to look would be the beach, officials said.

