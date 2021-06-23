Cancel
9 Texas Gins to Drink Now

By Jessica Dupuy
Texas Monthly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hill Country is awash with natural flavor. Native pecan trees, rustic lavender, ashe juniper trees—the landscape is replete with botanical inspiration. For spirits entrepreneur Daniel Barnes, the CEO and founder of Treaty Oak Distilling, those Texan ingredients add up to gin. In 2012, Treaty Oak launched the Waterloo No. 9 Gin, the first Texas gin on the market. At the time, people thought the idea of Texas gin was a bit odd, Barnes recalls. But he had a clear vision for the future of spirits in the state. “From the beginning, we wanted to highlight our specific corner of the world,” he says. “Gin was important to us, because it allowed us to show a sense of place using what grows naturally here.”

