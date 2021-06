As a plant-based forager, I try my best to balance optimal health with environmentally sustainable practices. I don’t claim to be perfect, though I do try my best to live by the phrase, “Once you know better, do better.” I lived much of my life not-so-blissfully unaware of how my food made it to my plate, and I’ve spent the greater part of the last decade working to bring my diet in line with sustainable practices. I reversed a chronic illness and, at the same time, developed the incessant need to understand my food and its impact on my health and the health of the planet. In this spirit, I want to touch on an oft-debated subject in the vegan and plant-based community: honey.