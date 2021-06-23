NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

You are hereby notified that on this day came Stacy Kirby Daniel and filed in this Court a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Frances Kirby, and therewith an application for the Probate thereof as such Will; and that the 21st day of July, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Probate Office in the courthouse in said County has been appointed as the date, time and place for hearing said application, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.