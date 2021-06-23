Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, AL

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

Randolph Leader
 10 days ago

You are hereby notified that on this day came Stacy Kirby Daniel and filed in this Court a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Frances Kirby, and therewith an application for the Probate thereof as such Will; and that the 21st day of July, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Probate Office in the courthouse in said County has been appointed as the date, time and place for hearing said application, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

www.therandolphleader.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Randolph County, AL
City
Kansas, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probate#Al You#Court#The Probate Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.