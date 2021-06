On Wednesday evening, most of the England players will gather to watch the final Euro 2020 group games. Some, like Harry Kane, don’t actually like to get too wrapped up in the rest of the tournament. Others, like Declan Rice, can’t get enough of it.The difference this time is that the England players will be watching their next opponents. They will finally know who they are facing in the last-16, but how much they actually know about themselves is another issue. This game will go a fair way to telling us.It has been one of the curious aspects of...