Cave City, KY

Bowling Green company travels for job fair; Bendix on a job hiring spree

By Meghann Stamps
wnky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVE CITY, Ky. – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems is in the process of visiting four different locations for their first ever traveling job fair. June 23 marked the second stop in Cave City. Company representatives will set up for applications Friday in Franklin at The Cornerstone (202 W. Kentucky Avenue) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Morgantown at the Butler County Area Tech Center (178 Academic Way) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.

www.wnky.com
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Morgantown, KY
City
Cave City, KY
