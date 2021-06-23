Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio reduces animal shelter deaths by more than 3,400 in 2020, save rate climbs to 89%

By Jarrod Clay
WSYX ABC6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Best Friends Animal Society said in 2020, Ohio reduced animal shelter deaths by 3,489 while its save rate climbed to 89.1%. The Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization and released its sixth annual lifesaving dashboard. The dashboard shows of the 118,385 dogs and cats that entered Ohio shelters, 105,449 founds positive placements while 3,836 were killed.

