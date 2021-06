PHOENIX, AZ – A armed black man holding a group of thieves at gunpoint was shot and killed by Phoenix Police officers who had no idea when they arrived on scene. Phoenix Police said this incident started when a Phoenix Police Officer observed an adult male, later identified as 39-year-old William Brookins, pointing a gun at a man and a woman. Those individuals had just robbed a local store and Brookins chased them down, hoping to be the hero at the end of the day. Instead, he was hospitalized for five days before succumbing to his injuries.