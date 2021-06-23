Cancel
Senator Inhofe Leads Effort To Protect Americans From Possible GPS Service Damages

By Alex Cameron
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe is spearheading an effort to protect American consumers and businesses from possible damage to Global Positioning Satellite services and satellite communications. The harm, he and others believe, will result from interference by a new 5G network approved last year by the Federal Communications Commission. Sen. Inhofe...

www.newson6.com
State
Oklahoma State
Person
Jim Inhofe
#Gps#Economy#Gps#Americans#Fcc Commission#Spectrum
