Pennington County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Pennington, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: East Polk; Pennington; Red Lake; West Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RED LAKE...CENTRAL POLK AND PENNINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Angus, or 21 miles northeast of Grand Forks, moving east at 45 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dorothy around 555 PM CDT. Wylie around 600 PM CDT. St. Hilaire and Red Lake Falls around 605 PM CDT. Hazel around 615 PM CDT. Plummer around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Thief River Falls Airport.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Grand Forks
