Special Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO AND WESTERN WALLACE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 439 PM MDT, thunderstorm outflow was located 6 miles east of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust are possible. Locations impacted include Cheyenne Wells, Sharon Springs, Weskan and Arapahoe. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 139 and 156, and between mile markers 166 and 169.