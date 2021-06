The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets face off in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinal in the NBA Playoffs following a Bucks win that tied the series 2-2. The Bucks beat the Nets 107-96 in Game Four in Milwaukee. The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to an ankle sprain in that game, while they have been missing James Harden due to a strained hamstring since Game One of the series. Harden is expected to make his return in Game Five should he make it through warmups.