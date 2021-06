Ben Simmons has a target on his back the size of Pennsylvania after an exceptionally disappointing playoff showing that led to an early vacation for the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has some serious skills as a player but his flaws have never been more apparent. Simmons can't shoot, and even worse, it seems like he won't shoot, which wasn't a huge deal until his team was down two in a Game 7 and he passed up a wide-open dunk to dish the ball off to a double-teamed teammate.