What Was John McAfee's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?
John McAfee was a British-American tech entrepreneur whose first notable success came after he founded the anti-virus software company McAfee Associates in 1987. McAfee was the CEO until 1994, when he left to pursue other ventures. He founded multiple other tech companies, including Tribal Voice, QuorumEx, and Future Tense Central, per Cypher Hunter. He also served as the CEOs of MGT Capital Investments and the cryptocurrency company Luxcore, as well as ran for president as a libertarian in 2016 and 2020.www.grunge.com