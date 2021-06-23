Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What Was John McAfee's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John McAfee was a British-American tech entrepreneur whose first notable success came after he founded the anti-virus software company McAfee Associates in 1987. McAfee was the CEO until 1994, when he left to pursue other ventures. He founded multiple other tech companies, including Tribal Voice, QuorumEx, and Future Tense Central, per Cypher Hunter. He also served as the CEOs of MGT Capital Investments and the cryptocurrency company Luxcore, as well as ran for president as a libertarian in 2016 and 2020.

www.grunge.com
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Capital Investments#Money Laundering#British#Mcafee Associates#Tribal Voice#Luxcore#Cnbc#Guardian#Spanish#Emea Tribune#The New York Post#Celebrity Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Markets
Related
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Marketsfundingnewsasia.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700% – News Bitcoin News

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
New York City, NYMetro International

Software entrepreneur’s John McAfee widow blames U.S. for death

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (Reuters) -The widow of U.S. software mogul John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal. Janice McAfee said she wanted a thorough investigation into the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. and Its 'Politically Motivated Charges' for His Death

The widow of British-American anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee is blaming the U.S. and its "politically motivated charges" for his death, she said. Janice McAfee, 38, told reporters her husband's final words to her were "I love you and I will call you in the evening," before he was found dead Wednesday at 75 in a prison cell in Spain as he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. He was imprisoned for being accused of tax evasion and Spanish authorities are maintaining it appears he committed suicide.
Public Safetythebl.tv

John McAfee said before his death: The US would suicide him

Eccentric antivirus software company founder John McAfee and his wife already said he might die from suicidal attempts in prison because the U.S. government orchestrated it to be. On Wednesday, June 23, McAfee was found dead by hanging in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, just hours after Spain’s National...
Public SafetyMyNorthwest.com

Lawyer: Death of John McAfee surprised the US mogul’s family

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say a judge has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a prison cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A court spokeswoman for the Catalonia...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Gordon Law Group Confirms The Death Of John McAfee

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Gordon Law Group wishes to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of John McAfee. We can confirm that our client Mr. McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell shortly after the Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States. Rumors of suicide are reported, though they have yet to be confirmed.
Public Safetyinvesting.com

John McAfee’s Sudden Death Sparks Myriad Of Conspiracies

John McAfee’s Sudden Death Sparks Myriad Of Conspiracies. John McAfee died in his Spanish prison cell. The Spanish authorities say all evidence point to suicide. This sparked multiple conspiracies from the crypto community. The late software titan — John McAfee, was found dead. The Spanish authorities found the body on...
InternetPosted by
The Week

John McAfee's social media team appears to conduct QAnon 'stunt' after reports of his death in prison

After reports surfaced about antivirus software magnate John McAfee's death in a Spanish prison on Wednesday following the announcement that he was being extradited to the United States where he faced tax evasion charges, his social media team appeared to pull a "stunt" on his Instagram account, posting a "Q", likely in reference to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, NBC News' Ben Collins reports.
EconomyPosted by
Distractify

John McAfee Lost Much of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune Before His Death

The world may be a very different place without John McAfee's antivirus software. The software mogul was recently found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona, and Spanish authorities suggest that all indications point toward death by suicide. John was best known for founding McAfee Associates in 1987 and helping to usher in the future of software. John's huge technological legacy is hampered somewhat by legal problems, which plagued the mogul for decades following his initial success.
Public Safetycitizenfreepress.com

Mysterious McAfee Q message posted 30 minutes after his death…

One week later he was arrested in Barcelona and today he was found dead. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports McAfee, 75, died within hours of the extradition ruling. McAfee’s lawyer in Spain told Reuters that he hanged himself. El Mundo reported that the prison’s medical professionals attempted to resuscitate him. McAfee was being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalunya.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What was Billy Fuccillo’s net worth?

LEGENDARY car salesman Billy Fuccillo passed away on June 18, 2021. Fuccillo’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. Billy Fuccillo, 64, was estimated to be worth about $100million. He owned and ran various car dealerships in both upstate New York and Florida with his son Billy Fuccillo Jr.