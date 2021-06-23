Jon Bernthal Starring in TV Reboot of American Gigolo on Showtime

Jon Hamm is already incredibly visible when it comes to his reputation and his ability to turn heads, but taking on the role of Fletch that was made famous by Chevy Chase decades ago feels like an odd twist in his career that could if done right, open up a new chapter in Jon’s career. Or, it could reaffirm that he’s capable of being a part of a funny movie, but not necessarily as the lead. He’s already proven his acting ability is up where it needs to be and can go further since he’s taken on more than one type of role since rising to prominence. The one role that many will cite and yes, I’ll mention, was that of Don Draper in Mad Men since this is essentially what drew a lot of people to him over the last decade. But apart from that, he’s been showing up in other areas where it’s been seen that he’s still just as great being a dramatic actor but has also been able to set foot in action sequences just enough that he’s convincing, and has even pushed into comedy, which is great. But where it feels that he still needs work is when it comes to being the lead in certain movies since as great as he is, Jon still needs a little help in some areas.