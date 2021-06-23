Jon Bernthal Starring in TV Reboot of American Gigolo on Showtime

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJon Bernthal has definitely come a long way over the years since he’s been a big name on the small and big screen for a variety of projects. This latest one will see him bringing back a story that Richard Gere made popular in the 80s as he reprises the story of Julian Kaye roughly 18 years after being accused of murder. Showtime has picked up the series for 10 episodes and already people are praising the idea since Bernthal has been making a big impression for years now since his time in The Walking Dead and movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street. To say that he’s been impressing people would be something of an understatement, especially given that he’s been one of the more popular actors around for a while. It does feel as though he isn’t quite as showy as many other actors, meaning that he doesn’t push himself on people and he definitely doesn’t make a big ruckus everywhere he goes. But his fame is there all the same since people can’t help but be impressed by just about everything he does these days.

