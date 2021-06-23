Cancel
Washington, DC

Five hurt in I-295 pedestrian bridge collapse; highway still closed

By Rick Massimo/WTOP Radio
Inside Nova
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI-295 in Washington could remain closed through Thursday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed today, injuring at least five people. At a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart said the bridge collapse on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast was likely the result of a collision “which separated the bridge from its mooring.” While it’s early in the investigation, he said “it’s a possibility” that the truck may have been loaded up too high.

