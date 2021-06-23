More than 150 Houston hospital employees quit or were fired over COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Employees at a Houston hospital were given a choice: get a COVID-19 vaccine or find a new job. As of Tuesday, 153 of them were on their way out the door. In late March, Houston Methodist announced that vaccines would be mandatory for all employees, becoming the first major healthcare system to do so. More than 100 employees responded by filing a lawsuit, claiming the vaccines were experimental and comparing the mandate to “medical experiments performed on unwilling victims of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps.”