Emotional Britney Spears asks judge to end conservatorship
Pop star Britney Spears spoke in a public hearing Wednesday to ask a judge for an end to the “abusive” control of her life that she feels the conservatorship has.www.audacy.com
Pop star Britney Spears spoke in a public hearing Wednesday to ask a judge for an end to the “abusive” control of her life that she feels the conservatorship has.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.https://www.audacy.com/knx1070