Nasdaq Snags Another Record Close as Inflation Fears Ease

It was a mixed day for markets, with the Dow dropping 71 points, after spending most of the afternoon modestly below breakeven. The S&P 500, meanwhile, failed to snatch a three-day win, but remained close to all-time high territory. The tech-rich Nasdaq was a standout, surging to another record close, as Big Tech outperformed alongside the energy sector. Optimism over Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's assurances that inflation pressure will only be temporary also helped boost stocks today, with the central bank leader adding that recent inflation should resolve itself in the coming months.