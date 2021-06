Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers on Sunday used one of his best swings of the season for a three home runs against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in a 9-2 victory. Devers’ blast, which measured 451 feet to right field, was the second fastest home run in the team’s history, according to Red Sox Notes. It traveled 100.1 miles per hour, second to Devers’ own home run against Aroldis Chapman in 2017. That one measured 102.8 mph.