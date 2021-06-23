The 7 Best Bone-Conduction Headphones of 2021
Rock out to your playlist while staying aware of your surroundings. These are the best bone-conduction headphones of 2021. While bone conduction sounds both futuristic and a bit intimidating, it’s actually a realistic and comfortable alternative to earbuds or over-ear headphones. By moving the vibration of the sound into the cheekbones, bone-conduction headphones leave your ears open and able to hear what’s going on around you. Now you can add a soundtrack to your life without drowning it out.gearjunkie.com