The 7 Best Bone-Conduction Headphones of 2021

Fireworks go with the territory of Popsicles and ice cream, or carnivals and parties. They make summer celebrations extra special. Of course, while we love the way they light up the sky, your little ones might not be quite as enthused about the big crashing, booming, and banging noises they make. It can be alarming for a toddler or preschooler. Fortunately, you do not have to skip the big Fourth of July bash for the sake of your kiddo’s sanity. A nifty pair of noise-canceling headphones or toddler earmuffs can drown out those scary sounds and prevent a mega meltdown. Want to pick up a pair or two before you hit the beach on July Fourth? We’re sharing the best headphones for fireworks.