Limbo, Prodeus, Iron Harvest and more coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass has consistently offered new and interesting games for PC players subscribing to the service. In accordance with this, Microsoft has just announced the latest batch of new titles coming to this service later in June and in early July. There’s a mix between well-loved classics and some newer fare, but subscribers across the spectrum will likely find something to dig into when these new games become available on July 1. In total, nine new games will be available to PC users if you include the titles coming to the cloud, even if that only accounts for a single entry.