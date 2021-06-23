Cancel
Stock Futures Open Flat After S&P 500 Snaps Two-Day Winning Streak

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures opened flat in overnight trading after the market's comeback rally hit a speedbump on Wednesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures ticked 0.09% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.12%. The S&P 500 snapped a two-day winning streak...

www.necn.com
