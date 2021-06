“We want to make sure that seniors can live independently for as long as possible. An important factor of independent living is making sure that they can see well enough to drive to appointments, walk safely around the house, and carefully read prescriptions,” said Rep. Schrier. “The pandemic has made it harder to access support or assistance for those who need it. As a doctor, I am concerned about the number of older Americans who haven’t had an eye exam in more than a year and might have undiagnosed eye conditions, like macular degeneration or glaucoma. People with poor vision can suffer from deceased physical activity and increased social isolation, which can lead to deteriorating health. Expanding access in Medicare to cover vision services and low vision aids will ensure that both older Americans and young Americans with disabilities have access to affordable care.”