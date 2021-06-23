Promising Retail Stock for Options Bulls to Check Out

The shares of popular sports retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) are fresh off a post-earnings bull gap, after which the stock scored a June 14 record high of $102.33. Though the equity has since dipped from that peak, support at the 50-day moving average and $90 level have swooped in to catch the stock's pullback. Plus, potential resistance from overhead June calls will no longer be a headwind, with the options expiring today. With these technical layers of support in place, it looks like a good time to bet on DKS adding to its 65% year-to-date gain.