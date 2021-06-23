Cancel
Promising Retail Stock for Options Bulls to Check Out

By Research Dept.
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of popular sports retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) are fresh off a post-earnings bull gap, after which the stock scored a June 14 record high of $102.33. Though the equity has since dipped from that peak, support at the 50-day moving average and $90 level have swooped in to catch the stock's pullback. Plus, potential resistance from overhead June calls will no longer be a headwind, with the options expiring today. With these technical layers of support in place, it looks like a good time to bet on DKS adding to its 65% year-to-date gain.

