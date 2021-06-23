Cancel
Howmet Aerospace Stock Set to Bounce Off Bullish Trendline

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturing name Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) is up 0.6% at $34 at last check. The security has been steadily climbing up the charts since March 2020 to notch a June 8, 13-year high of $36.03, and has added 126.1% year-over-year. More recently, the equity has taken a breather, though this pullback has placed HWM near a key trendline with historically bullish implications. In other words, the stock could surge higher still.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
