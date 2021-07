Fresno State’s high-scoring twin sister backcourt, with their astronomical social media followings, are suddenly one of college sports’ most profitable enterprises. As the floodgates to a new era of NCAA athletics sprung open, the Cavinders made endorsement deals with cell phone provider Boost Mobile (announced on a giant electronic billboard in Times Square) and a supplement company called Six Star that will pay them well into five figures each time one of them posts a 60-second video on Tiktok.