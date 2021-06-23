You Won’t Believe What’s On The Bottom of San Antonio Riverwalk

Those crazy YouTubers. They're always popping up in places you'd least expect them. Like the murky green water of the San Antonio River. A while back we told you about someone who snuck into the old Holiday Inn by the falls and shot video of his explorations. That was a totally illegal act, by the way. Now another YouTube explorer has been searching the bottom of the San Antonio River for treasures lost along the Riverwalk. This time he got permission first.