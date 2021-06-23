Cancel
San Antonio, TX

You Won’t Believe What’s On The Bottom of San Antonio Riverwalk

By Dave Diamond
 8 days ago
Those crazy YouTubers. They're always popping up in places you'd least expect them. Like the murky green water of the San Antonio River. A while back we told you about someone who snuck into the old Holiday Inn by the falls and shot video of his explorations. That was a totally illegal act, by the way. Now another YouTube explorer has been searching the bottom of the San Antonio River for treasures lost along the Riverwalk. This time he got permission first.

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

Wichita Falls Food Challenge Named One of the Best in Texas

This thing is no joke and it's definitely one of the hardest ones I have ever done. If you're ever bored, feel free to go check out my food challenges I have done in Wichita Falls. It was a little series we did called Stryker VS Food. I did a bunch of Wichita Falls food challenges and I was undefeated until I went into Willie's Place. The Psycho Burger challenge is no joke.
Wichita Falls’ Chuck E Cheese Doesn’t Feel the Same Without the Band

You will forever be missed Munch's Make Believe Band. Right at the start of lock down in 2020, you might have noticed some renovations going on at the Wichita Falls Chuck E Cheese. This is nothing new, they're always updating games and technology there. Sadly, more was changing at our Chuck E Cheese. We found out the popular robot band would be going away. I also didn't know this, the play-place went away too.
Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt Great Way To Explore TX State Parks

We have to admit it, Texas has some amazing State Parks. Now we have a little extra incentive to visit a few more of them. Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine is once again holding their Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt and all you have to do is visit a few places and post a selfie with the hashtag #GOSH2021 on social media to document your visit.