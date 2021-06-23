Cancel
Cancer

BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS Is Battling Cancer

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLINK-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is battling cancer. The musician broke the news of his diagnosis by posting a photo of himself in what appears to be a doctor's office surrounded by medical equipment. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

www.blabbermouth.net
