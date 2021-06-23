Using Performant Next-Gen Images in CSS with image-set

Prioritize your smartphone photography with the SoftBank Leitz Phone 1 Leica smartphone. This Leica-branded smartphone features an impressive 1-inch high-performance image sensor. It captures natural colors, works well in the dark, and accounts for fast movement. What’s more, the technology combines a 7-element lens with F1.9, 19 mm focal length, and 6x digital zoom. And you can save your photo files in both RAW and JPEG formats. Interestingly, in the Leitz Looks mode, you can take lovely black-and-white photos. You’ll love the 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED display that’s driven at 1–240 Hz. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 888G 5G chipset with 12 GB of RAM combined with the 5,000 mAh battery lets you shoot for a long time without worrying about the battery life. Moreover, the minimalist design of this tech gadget is beautiful to look at and has a quality feel in your hand.