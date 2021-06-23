Using Performant Next-Gen Images in CSS with image-set

Image inpainting is one of the important tasks in computer vision which focuses on the reconstruction of missing regions in an image. The aim of this paper is to introduce an image inpainting model based on Wasserstein Generative Adversarial Imputation Network. The generator network of the model uses building blocks of convolutional layers with different dilation rates, together with skip connections that help the model reproduce fine details of the output. This combination yields a universal imputation model that is able to handle various scenarios of missingness with sufficient quality. To show this experimentally, the model is simultaneously trained to deal with three scenarios given by missing pixels at random, missing various smaller square regions, and one missing square placed in the center of the image. It turns out that our model achieves high-quality inpainting results on all scenarios. Performance is evaluated using peak signal-to-noise ratio and structural similarity index on two real-world benchmark datasets, CelebA faces and Paris StreetView. The results of our model are compared to biharmonic imputation and to some of the other state-of-the-art image inpainting methods.