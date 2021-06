The Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller marked the launch of its new market location June 27 at the Mary Elizabeth Branch Park's new pavilion. The park and pavilion, located at 2006 Philomena St., Austin, will now host the local farmers market every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. following its move away from Browning Hangar. The market's new home off Philomena and Aldrich streets allows for a combination of an indoor and outdoor market environment; the nearly 20,000-square-foot, glass-walled pavilion has space for dozens of tents and booths with overhead fans, garage-style doors, and heating and cooling systems to accommodate various weather conditions.