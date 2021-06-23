Cancel
Hartford man guilty after chase hit 116 mph

By TERRI PEDERSON
Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU – A 19-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of misdemeanor of failure to stop charges on Wednesday and placed on probation. Matthew Maynard was originally charged a felony charge of fleeing. Maynard entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries who places Maynard on 12 months of probation with conditions he must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an AODA assessment. In addition, he must maintain fulltime employment or school or a combination of both.

