Following the events in the final day of the Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 27, eight Aggies will be representing their respective countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Former A&M middle distance runner Athing Mu, now representing Nike, won the 800-meter event, setting an Olympic Trials record time of 1:56.07. This time is the current world-leading mark and is the second fastest run by an American all-time.