Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ROB HALFORD: Why JUDAS PRIEST Songs Contain No Curse Words

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Dr. Dot, Rob Halford was asked why he has never used any "curse words" in any of the songs that he has written for JUDAS PRIEST. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love to swear, but I use it in a fun way; I use it in an expressive way — getting your emotions out. But I don't really think that it has much of a place in our world — in PRIEST. I mean, I see and hear it a lot in certain types of music, and, hey, that's your thing; it's your choice."

www.blabbermouth.net
Community Policy
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Halford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hachette Books#Blabbermouth Net#North American#Live Nation#Sabaton#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

The ‘Worst’ Lyrics From the Satanic Panic’s ‘Filthy 15′

Whether or not you were alive during the 1980s, you're probably at least somewhat aware of the Satanic Panic and all of the drama it caused. The Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) compiled a list of 15 songs, dubbed the "Filthy 15," and we're revisiting them today to analyze how graphic these songs really were.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Has 'Total Respect' For IRON MAIDEN

During a brand new interview with the "Talk Toomey" podcast, former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing spoke highly about fellow British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN, with whom PRIEST had toured nearly four decades ago. "I would have to say I appreciate the mighty IRON MAIDEN because, obviously, being British...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Says KK'S PRIEST Is 'Not Just A Version' Of JUDAS PRIEST

K.K. Downing has shot down the suggestion that his new band KK'S PRIEST is another version of JUDAS PRIEST. The founding PRIEST guitarist is joined in KK'S PRIEST by ex-JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Struggled 'Long And Hard' With Name Of His New Band

In a brand new interview with The Metal Voice, founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing elaborated on his decision to call his new band KK'S PRIEST, an obvious nod to his former group. His is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).
Musicwfpk.org

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford: “Music is fantasy. Music is escapism. It takes us away from the things in the world we want to forget about.”

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford grabs some time with Kyle Meredith to discuss his participation in Rock Camp: The Movie, his new autobiography Confess, and upcoming music. Halford tells us about the musicians that would populate his own rock & roll fantasy camp, the magic and mysticism of our heroes, and how he learned to be an entertainer as a singer. The metal god also takes us back to his 90s bands Fight and 2wo before giving us a peak into a solo album he’s working on that will be heavily inspired by the blues, as well as the Judas Priest 50th anniversary tour and next Priest album.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Says JUDAS PRIEST Threatened Him With Legal Action Over KK'S PRIEST Name

In a brand new interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing elaborated on his decision to call his new band KK'S PRIEST, an obvious nod to his former group. His is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).
Rock MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Glenn Tipton Is ‘Still Actively Involved With Judas Priest’

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has confirmed that Glenn Tipton, the band’s long-tenured guitarist who stepped away in 2018 following his Parkinson’s diagnosis, remains an important part of the group. “Glenn is still actively involved with Judas Priest, a hundred percent," Halford noted during an interview with Metal Pilgrim. “Obviously,...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest cofounder and bassist Ian Hill says in a new interview that the band has some surprises for fans when it comes to the setlist for their upcoming U.S. tour. The legendary band announced the dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour of North America earlier this month, which is set to kick off on September 8th in Reading, PA.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Judas Priest announces rescheduled 50 Heavy Metal Years tour dates

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest, will finally get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a North American tour this fall. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Sabaton as openers and is being fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, “Firepower,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Musicmetalinjection

Here's Why JUDAS PRIEST's Music Doesn't Have Any Swearing

Judas Priest's music is a lot of things, but heavy on the curse words isn't of 'em. According to vocalist Rob Halford in an interview with Dr. Dot, this was a very intentional decision. Halford said he doesn't feel the need to curse in the band's music, but also isn't opposed to it happening.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to "Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Releases Music Video For 'Thoughts & Prayers'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has shared the official music video for its single "Thoughts & Prayers". The song remains a standout from the band's most recent full-length album, "Disguise". The visual was notably directed by MOTIONLESS IN WHITE guitarist Ricky Olson, marking his first time in the director's chair. Olson commented:...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Judas Priest: Andy Sneap Will Play Guitar on Upcoming Tour, Glenn Tipton Writing for New Album

2018 brought sad news for Judas Priest fans, as the band’s longtime guitarist, Glenn Tipton, announced he had Parkinson’s Disease and would be stepping down from touring. Tipton continued writing with the band — contributing to Firepower, released that same year — and even joined the band live for a few cuts on select dates. Andy Sneap, producer of Firepower and a hundred other metal albums you own, filled in for Tipton on the band’s touring commitments that year and in 2019.