ROB HALFORD: Why JUDAS PRIEST Songs Contain No Curse Words

In a new interview with Dr. Dot, Rob Halford was asked why he has never used any "curse words" in any of the songs that he has written for JUDAS PRIEST. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love to swear, but I use it in a fun way; I use it in an expressive way — getting your emotions out. But I don't really think that it has much of a place in our world — in PRIEST. I mean, I see and hear it a lot in certain types of music, and, hey, that's your thing; it's your choice."