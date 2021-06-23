Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Allow Higher Marijuana Taxes

klcc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Senate voted Wednesday to advance a measure that would allow cities and counties to more-than-triple their marijuana tax, from three percent to as high as 10 percent. Supporters, including Sen. Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, said the extra revenue is needed to help pay for the cost of regulating businesses...

www.klcc.org
