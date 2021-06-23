Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Allow Higher Marijuana Taxes

The governor of New Mexico announced on Friday that she is calling lawmakers into a special session next week to finish up work on a bill to legalize marijuana that the legislature didn’t pass by the end of the regular 60-day session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said legislators will come back to work on Tuesday to get the job done on the cannabis legislation, as well as a separate bill concerning local economic development. The two measures together will help the state expand “economic opportunity” and “job creation,” the governor said. “I am grateful to those legislative leaders and members who have expressed enthusiasm about returning to the people’s work so soon after a challenging 60-day session,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “The unique circumstances of the session, with public health safeguards in place, in my view prevented the measures on my call from crossing the finish line. While I applaud the Legislature and staff for their incredible perseverance and productivity during the 60-day in the face of these challenges, we must and we will forge ahead and finish the job on these initiatives together for the good of the people and future of our great state.”” “Lawmakers from both parties approached a balanced compromise measure in the final hours of the 60-day session. With general across-the-aisle agreement on the importance of the legalization initiative, the governor intends to see through final passage of this potentially significant economic driver, which is estimated to create over 11,000 jobs, and ensure New Mexico is not left behind as more and more states adopt adult-use cannabis legalization.” The House passed a legalization bill last month, but while the Senate was scheduled to take it up last week, there were multiple delays due to lawmakers floating last-minutes amendments to the 200-page…