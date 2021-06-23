Cancel
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

By Brennan Carley
Vulture
 7 days ago

Thankfully, a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars begins airing this week. Though the Drag Race industrial complex has ensured practically no breakage in content this year — with a (mostly) strong run that has thus far included RuPaul's Drag Race, season 13, RuPaul's Drag Race U.K., season 2, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, season 1, and Drag Race España, the latter three of which streamed on WOW Presents Plus in the United States — there's something about the mothership and its All Stars spinoff that makes fans feel most at home.

www.vulture.com
"RuPaul's Drag Race" to recreate classic "Brady Bunch" episode

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, announced a new crossover event in celebration of Pride Month. "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Brunch" will drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+. "The Brady Bunch" original cast members alongside "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.
7 Fantasy Bedrooms Inspired by Iconic "RuPaul's Drag Race" Queens

If you aren't already obsessed with RuPaul's Drag Race, Pride Month is a great time to binge-watch one of the most fun reality TV shows of all time. With 13 regular seasons, 5 All Stars seasons, and an ever-growing array of international spin-offs under its belt, Drag Race is a phenomenon that has introduced hundreds of memorable drag queens to the world. They're all iconic in their own ways, but some queens have the kind of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that makes their style instantly recognizable.
Emmy Predictions: Competition Program - Can 'The Masked Singer' Challenge 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. (DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON) 2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:. OUTSTANDING COMPETITION SERIES. UPDATED: June 17, 2021. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Audiences just can't get enough of celebrities hidden inside absurd...
RuPaul's Drag Race: The best fashion moment from every season

Forget New York. Forget London. Forget Paris. The most important fashion runway in the world is the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race. The runway is the highlight of every Drag Race episode. It is where history is made, for better or for worse. It's seen its fair share of disasters (La La Ri's bag look, I'm looking at you) but when the queens kill it, it puts the biggest designers in the biz to shame. And it's been doing that since RuPaul's Drag Race started its engines for the first time back in 2009.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens named the best cast on reality TV

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens are more than just L-U-C-K-Y tonight; they're all winners, baby!. VH1's Emmy-winning reality competition series stormed the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, becoming the only unscripted show to win multiple awards at the annual ceremony. In addition to taking the title of Best Competition Series (an honor it shared in a tie with Netflix's The Great British Baking Show), the World of Wonder production's season 13 cast collectively won the Best Ensemble in an Unscripted Series honor.
RuPaul's Drag Race's Alyssa Edwards Shares Her No. 1 Beauty Secret

Whether she's strutting on stage for RuPaul's Drag Race or making a guest appearance on America's Got Talent, there's no question that Alyssa Edwards knows how to serve a look. From extravagant headpieces to sharp-as-a-knife cut creases, the 41-year-old drag queen is an undeniable beauty icon. While her makeup gets...
The Weeknd to Star in HBO Cult Drama from 'Euphoria' Creator

The Weeknd is slated to make his live-action television debut in "The Idol," a new HBO series from "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson. HBO announced on Tuesday that Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, will executive produce, write, and star in the series. He serves as co-creater on the show alongside Levinson who will also executive produce and write.
Kenya Barris Exited $100 Million Netflix Deal Because He Couldn't Be Edgy: 'Netflix Became CBS'

Kenya Barris wasn't the first high-profile showrunner to strike up a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix (he joined the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy), but he was the first notable creator to walk away. News broke last October that Barris was looking for an exit from his reported $100 million deal with Netflix. A new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter confirms Barris got out of the deal in January. The showrunner also spoke about his Netflix departure for the first time in detail. According to THR, Barris' "Netflix marriage had been imperfect" because he "wasn't willing to be the broadly commercial producer that the streamer wanted him to be, and Netflix wasn't interested in being the edgy home that Barris craved."
JoJo Zaho on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and First Nations representation

The reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race is an international sensation with multiple Emmy awards and spin-offs around the world. Australia's first season – RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under – has been marred by controversies around race and a lack of diversity, but it also saw the debut of the show's first Aboriginal drag queen: Biripi and Worimi queen JoJo Zaho.
RuPauls Drag Race at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of RuPauls Drag Race events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Scarborough's Open Air Theatre for this Rupauls Drag Race show. Book Your Stay Today!. Scarborough Open Air Theatre is an outdoors entertainment site...