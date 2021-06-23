Police: Parolee arrested for attempted Redwood City kidnapping
Redwood City police received reports of a man repeatedly grabbing a teenage girl at Teaspoon Coffeebar in the 2400 block of Broadway St. on Friday at 6:47 p.m.www.audacy.com
