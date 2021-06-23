Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Police: Parolee arrested for attempted Redwood City kidnapping

By Edie Frederick
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago

Redwood City police received reports of a man repeatedly grabbing a teenage girl at Teaspoon Coffeebar in the 2400 block of Broadway St. on Friday at 6:47 p.m.

www.audacy.com
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Teaspoon Coffeebar#Ktvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related