Four-star 2022 point guard Seth Trimble visited Ann Arbor this week, as it looked like the young hooper had a blast with Juwan Howard and the rest of the coaching staff. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com also got a chance to chat with Trimble, who is also being recruited by UNC, USC, Indiana, Purdue and Marquette. Trimble has been in constant contact with the Michigan coaches and loves how he could potentially fit on the Michigan roster.