Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL

By New Orleans Saints
neworleanssaints.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudacy Broadcasting announced Mike Hoss as play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL (WWL-AM/FM), the flagship station of the team. Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth. "When we started our search for the new 'Voice of the...

www.neworleanssaints.com
