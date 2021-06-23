Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Molalla, OR

Local schools offer free summer meals

By Kristen Wohlers
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Canby, Molalla River and Colton school districts provide grab-and-go meals for kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehFK3_0adT7jW800

Summer break is here, but Canby, Molalla River and Colton school districts are continuing food service by offering free meals to kids this summer.

Canby

Canby School District will be serving free grab-and-go meals from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday for anyone age 18 and under at the following locations:

Baker Prairie Middle School: June 28 to Aug. 13

Lee Elementary School: June 28 to Aug. 13

Wait Park: Monday through Thursday, June 28 to Aug. 12

Canby High School: July 6-23

Ackerman School: July 6 to Aug. 13

There will be no meal service at any of the locations on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

For more information, call CSD Nutrition Services at 503-266-6742, 1-800-453-FOOD, text "FOOD" to 877-877, or visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Molalla

Molalla River School District is running four summer school programs in which participants will enjoy free meals this summer. But in addition to feeding attending students, the district will also offer free breakfast and lunch for all kids ages 1-18 in the district at a grab-and-go station at the front entrance to Molalla High School, according to Nutrition Services Director Antonia Etzel.

The meals will be available from 10 a.m. to noon July 6 through Aug. 12.

Colton

Colton School District is offering free meals to all children ages 1-18 (and 19-21 if disabled). Meals will be available beginning Monday, June 28.

The district will provide a week's worth of meals at a time so that families only need to attend pick-up once per week.

Pick-up will take place at Colton High School at the following times:

Mondays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The district will be following the rules of social distancing; therefore, people should remain in their vehicles as they pull up to the north side door near the gym entrance and park along the curb.

For those unable to attend the high school for pick-up, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange delivery. Those who have questions should call 503-824-3535.

Kristen Wohlers

Reporter

503-263-7512

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Education
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Canby, OR
Education
City
Canby, OR
City
Molalla, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#School Districts#Independence Day#Charity#Lee Elementary School#Canby High School#Ackerman School#Csd Nutrition Services#Molalla High School#Colton High School#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Troutdale Station food carts breaks ground

Location to offer 20 food carts in family-friendly atmosphere just outside of downtown. A new business, which broke ground last week near the entrance to the Columbia River Gorge, will soon bring a collection of international flavors into the heart of Troutdale. Troutdale Station, owned and operated by the same...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Free bi-lingual COVID testing planned

Oregon Saludable Juntos Podemos, of Jefferson County, will host the free events. The University of Oregon will offer free, bi-lingual COVID-19 testing on the following Sundays: July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. The clinics will be at the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby Builders Supply raises funds for nonprofit

Canby Builders Supply matches raffle dollars to give $1,440 to The Canby Center. Thanks to donations from the community, one Canby mainstay was able to pass a blessing on to another. On July 1, Canby Builders Supply presented a check for $1,440 to nonprofit The Canby Center. For several years,...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Estacada parade showcases patriotic spirit

Fourth of July parade organized by the Downtown Estacada Commission draws a crowd of participants. Hundreds of people packed downtown Estacada as American flags lined the streets in celebration of the Fourth of July. The parade, which was organized by the Downtown Estacada Commission and lasted around a hour on Sunday, July 4, was one of the first events the city was able to host since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children scrambled for candy as dancers, trucks, floats, horses, motorcycles and tractors made their way along the parade route, which started at Estacada High School and then continued downtown. Grand marshals for the event were representatives from the Estacada School District. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Trucks honked their horns and floats and other vehicles played songs like "Born in the USA" and "Proud to Be an American." A display of lights and sirens from the recently re-established Estacada Rural Fire District followed the line of parade participants. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose 100-year celebration scheduled for August

Scappoose's centennial celebration will take place Aug. 13-14, with concerts, a street fair, food vendors and more. The City of Scappoose Centennial Committee would like to invite everyone to the City of Scappoose's 100-year birthday celebration on August 13 and 14. This free community event will encompass all of Veterans and Heritage Parks and may be the largest community celebration Scappoose has ever experienced. After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it's high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past. Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future.
Marion County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Webinar to focus on wildfire prevention

OSU Extension Service is teaming up with a variety of partners to offer a webinar dedicated to fire safety in Marion County. OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources is teaming up with several other entities to conduct a free wildfire prevention webinar specific to Marion County. Also included in the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Community College manufacturing center gets $100K

The grant from the Oregon Community Foundation will pay for equipment and student financial support.The new OMIC Training Center has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, Portland Community College announced Wednesday, June 23. The grant will be used to purchase capital equipment and provide financial support for students taking classes at the PCC's Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center outpost in Scappoose. "Not only will this lead grant from OCF provide the OMIC Training Center with critical financial resources as we prepare to open our doors to students in the fall, but it will serve as a catalyst...