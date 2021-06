Absolutely Free has announced, their new LP Aftertouch, the full-length drops on September 24, via Boiled Records. Along with the news, the band has shared the first single and video, “How To Paint Clouds”. “How To Paint Clouds” is accompanied by an AI video in which an algorithm built from 2000 internet-sourced paintings of clouds teaches a computer to create its own original paintings of clouds. “Although there are unimaginable forces at play in developing a cloud, or in creating art, all we are able to look for is another face in the sky, a mirror looking back at us,” the band reflects. “A cloud always looks like something other than a cloud.”