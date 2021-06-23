Harrison Ford, 78, Suffers Painful Shoulder Injury While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Oh no! Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ film while he seeks treatment for an injury sustained on-set. While he may look it on-screen, Harrison Ford isn’t invincible! The 78-year-old injured his shoulder while filming a scene for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 sequel, Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday, June 23. The incident required Harrison to seek medical attention and take a hiatus from shooting the outlet said, noting that production will continue under director James Mangold without Harrison for the time being. HollywoodLife has reached out to Disney for comment.hollywoodlife.com